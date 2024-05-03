Ukraine's Foreign Minister mentions "positive dynamic" with Poland after talking to Polish counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski.

Details: The ministry cited Kuleba's statement after the conversation, in which he stressed that "Radosław Sikorski and I noted the positive dynamics in Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations."

Kuleba and Sikorski also reportedly discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence, Ukraine's path to the European Union and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

In late April, Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of lorries in front of the last blocked checkpoint on the Ukrainian border. The Poles have thereby lifted the blockade from the Ukrainian border, at least temporarily.

This happened after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Polish farmers on 18 April to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine is currently in an extremely difficult situation.

