All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister mentions "positive dynamic" with Poland after talking to Polish counterpart

Friday, 3 May 2024, 08:54
Ukraine's Foreign Minister mentions positive dynamic with Poland after talking to Polish counterpart
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry press service on Thursday, 2 May, cited by European Pravda

Details: The ministry cited Kuleba's statement after the conversation, in which he stressed that "Radosław Sikorski and I noted the positive dynamics in Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations." 

Advertisement:

Kuleba and Sikorski also reportedly discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence, Ukraine's path to the European Union and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

Background:

  • In late April, Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of lorries in front of the last blocked checkpoint on the Ukrainian border. The Poles have thereby lifted the blockade from the Ukrainian border, at least temporarily.
  • This happened after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Polish farmers on 18 April to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine is currently in an extremely difficult situation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaPolanddiplomatic ties
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine's Foreign Minister expresses opinion on Ukraine's concessions to Russia for peace
Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses strengthening of air defence with Spanish counterpart
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: