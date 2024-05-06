All Sections
United States on Russia's upcoming nuclear drills: Irresponsible rhetoric

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 6 May 2024, 21:37
Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder. Photo: Getty Images

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder condemned Russia's "irresponsible rhetoric" at a briefing on 6 May after it announced its intention to conduct nuclear weapons drills.

Source: European Pravda citing AFP

Details: The Pentagon spokesperson called the Russian statements "an example of the kind of irresponsible rhetoric that we've seen from Russia in the past".

"It's completely inappropriate given the current security situation," he added.

Ryder also stressed that the United States has not observed any changes in the strategic positioning of Russian forces, but "obviously we'll continue to monitor".

Background: 

  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia has announced on 6 May that it will "soon" conduct exercises involving the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons on the orders of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
  • These are exercises with missile units of the Southern Military District involving aircraft, as well as Navy forces.
  • The EU called the exercise plans a continuation of Russia's irresponsible behaviour.

