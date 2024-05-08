All Sections
Power engineers restore electricity supply to consumers in Kyiv Oblast after Russian attack

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 11:00
Power engineers restore electricity supply to consumers in Kyiv Oblast after Russian attack
Power engineers from Ukrainian private energy company DTEK have restored electricity to 1,023 families in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast after a morning Russian attack that damaged the power grid.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Details: "Yet another attack damaged the power grid in Kyiv Oblast this morning. A total of 1,023 families in the oblast's Vyshhorod district were left without electricity," the statement said.

Background: The Russians attacked a railway station in the city of Kherson on the morning of 8 May, and the movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv – Kherson – Kyiv has been temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv.

On the night of 7-8 May, Russian soldiers attacked three thermal power plants belonging to Ukrainian private energy company DTEK, severely damaging its equipment.

