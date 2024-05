Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile heading for Dnipro: debris causes fires

A Russian missile being downed. Stock photo: Air Force of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence has destroyed a Russian missile in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The missile debris caused several fires to break out when it landed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence systems responded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The defenders downed an enemy missile.

The falling debris caused several fires. No one was injured."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force had reported at 16:39 that a missile was heading for the city of Dnipro.

