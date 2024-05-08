All Sections
No casualties or damage in Kyiv: all Russian air targets downed

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 06:15
No casualties or damage in Kyiv: all Russian air targets downed
An air defence system. Photo: Getty images

No casualties or damage were reported in the city of Kyiv after the Russian missile strike on the night of 7-8 May. All air targets in the capital were destroyed by air defence.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Popko noted that the Russians launched a missile strike on the capital, using Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Advertisement:

The air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for more than three hours. The missiles came at Kyiv from different directions.

Quote from Popko: "Another missile strike on peaceful cities of Ukraine and Kyiv in particular! Another proof for the entire civilised world today, on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, that evil has not disappeared! The fascists of our time – the Ruscists - continue to kill civilians. We thank our air defence units for their excellent work and the saved lives!"

Subjects: Kyivair defencemissile strike
