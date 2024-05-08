Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv
Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 05:08
Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kyiv on the night of 7-8 May.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "An air-raid warning has been issued! Air defence systems are responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"
At 05:14, Ukraine’s Air Force reported another missile flying toward Kyiv.
Background:
- Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.
