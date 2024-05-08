Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv

Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kyiv on the night of 7-8 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning has been issued! Air defence systems are responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Advertisement:

At 05:14, Ukraine’s Air Force reported another missile flying toward Kyiv.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!