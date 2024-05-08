All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 05:08
An air defence system. Photo: Getty images

Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kyiv on the night of 7-8 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning has been issued! Air defence systems are responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

At 05:14, Ukraine’s Air Force reported another missile flying toward Kyiv.

Background

  • Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

Subjects: air defenceKyivmissile strike
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

