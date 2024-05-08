All Sections
Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and attack drones: 13 targets downed by air defence – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 May 2024, 08:17
A damaged building. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces launched a combined attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 7-8 May; eight missiles and five Shahed attack drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defence units over the oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "At night, the Russians attacked the oblast with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and various types of missiles. Air defence units worked effectively. The defenders of the skies shot down four missiles and five Shahed drones over the oblast."

Updated: Later, Lukashuk specified that eight missiles were shot down over the oblast: four Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-101/Kh-555 and two Kh-59/Kh69 missiles.

Details: He added that in the evening, the Russians attacked Nikopol district five times using artillery and kamikaze drones.

 
A damaged car.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Russians bombarded Nikopol itself, and Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas, damaging five private houses, two outbuildings, two cars, a garage, a gas pipeline, and a power transmission line [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

 
A damaged apartment.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram 

As a result of the attacks, a 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Background:

  • Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.
  • No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.
  • The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire. The Russians hit three thermal power plants owned by DTEK, causing serious damage to their equipment.
  • A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to the Russian missile attack.
  • Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack, injuring a child. Strikes were also recorded in Poltava Oblast.

