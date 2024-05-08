Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and attack drones: 13 targets downed by air defence – photos

Russian forces launched a combined attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 7-8 May; eight missiles and five Shahed attack drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defence units over the oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "At night, the Russians attacked the oblast with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and various types of missiles. Air defence units worked effectively. The defenders of the skies shot down four missiles and five Shahed drones over the oblast."

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Lukashuk specified that eight missiles were shot down over the oblast: four Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-101/Kh-555 and two Kh-59/Kh69 missiles.

Details: He added that in the evening, the Russians attacked Nikopol district five times using artillery and kamikaze drones.

A damaged car. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Russians bombarded Nikopol itself, and Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas, damaging five private houses, two outbuildings, two cars, a garage, a gas pipeline, and a power transmission line [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A damaged apartment. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

As a result of the attacks, a 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.

The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire. The Russians hit three thermal power plants owned by DTEK, causing serious damage to their equipment.

A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to the Russian missile attack.

Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack, injuring a child. Strikes were also recorded in Poltava Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!