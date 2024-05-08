German chancellor compares NATO to Three Musketeers: One for all, all for one

Following a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz metaphorically compared NATO with the three musketeers from the popular novel by Alexandre Dumas, paraphrasing their famous motto and stressing the importance of protecting NATO member states.

Quote: "As a result of the turning point caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, we must consistently strengthen the European component of our Alliance from the point of view of defence and deterrence. And there is complete agreement when it comes to these issues."

Details: During a press conference in Berlin on 8 May, Scholz noted Finland’s NATO accession, which "strengthens Scandinavia and our common security in Europe".

"One for all and all for one. What was true for the musketeers is also true for NATO countries. We are committed to one another and provide each other with protection and assistance," the German chancellor added.

He repeated that the Alliance would protect "every square centimetre of territory" so that Russia "is never tempted to test the strength of our borders and our unity".

Background:

Scholz has urged European countries to supply Ukraine with more military equipment from their stocks.

Nonetheless, Scholz recently confirmed that he still refuses to provide Taurus cruise missiles for Kyiv.

