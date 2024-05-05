All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany's Scholz mentions Ukraine in his greeting on Orthodox Easter

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 11:08
Germany's Scholz mentions Ukraine in his greeting on Orthodox Easter
Photo: Bundeskanzler

In his greeting on Orthodox Easter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Source: Scholz on Twitter (X)

Quote from Scholz: "On today's Orthodox Easter, we think in particular of the many Orthodox Christians in Ukraine who cannot celebrate this holiday in their families and in peace."

Advertisement:

Details: Scholz stressed that Germany will support Ukraine "as long as it takes".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ScholzUkrainians
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Scholz
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
Sunak and Scholz announce details of cooperation to further support Ukraine
German opposition urges UK PM Sunak to pressure Chancellor Scholz on Taurus for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: