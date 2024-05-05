Germany's Scholz mentions Ukraine in his greeting on Orthodox Easter
Sunday, 5 May 2024, 11:08
In his greeting on Orthodox Easter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to support Ukraine as long as necessary.
Source: Scholz on Twitter (X)
Quote from Scholz: "On today's Orthodox Easter, we think in particular of the many Orthodox Christians in Ukraine who cannot celebrate this holiday in their families and in peace."
Details: Scholz stressed that Germany will support Ukraine "as long as it takes".
