Drone attacks on oil refinery in Bashkortostan, 1,000km from Ukraine – video

Drones attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Russia on the territory of Bashkortostan, resulting in a fire.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Russian socio-political newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe; Baza Telegram channel

Details: The drone attack was reported by Radiy Khabirov, the head of Bashkortostan. It happened around 11:00 (Moscow time) on Thursday. Khabirov reports that "there was smoke in the area of one of the company's [catalytic cracking – ed.] units".

Advertisement:

Bashkortostan is located at a distance of more than 1,000 km from Ukraine.

At the same time, Russian media began publishing videos of smoke from the fire.

Наслідки атаки дронів на НПЗ в Башкирії pic.twitter.com/qL7IOKmC5G — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 9, 2024

The Baza Telegram channel reported that the drone hit a catalytic cracking unit, causing a small fire.

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat carries out a full cycle of processing of hydrocarbons and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, other petroleum products, liquefied gases, butyl alcohols, plasticisers, polyethene, polystyrene, ammonia and urea.

Support UP or become our patron!