Two Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants out of operation

Economichna PravdaThursday, 9 May 2024, 13:33
Two Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants out of operation
Photo: Ukrhydroenergo

Ukrainian hydroelectric power facilities sustained extensive damage in a Russian attack on the morning of 8 May, leading to two hydroelectric power plants being taken out of operation.

Source: press service of Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company

Details: "The enemy continues to aggressively attack and destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure, inflicting devastating targeted strikes.

To date, the hydroelectric generation [infrastructure of Ukraine] has suffered devastating damage. The destroyed equipment requires considerable efforts to repair and rebuild and significant financial resources," the statement said.

It is noted that hydropower facilities had also been damaged during the latest attack on 8 May. They are currently out of operation.

Background:

  • On 8 May, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts. It was reported that consumption restrictions on electricity may be applied in the evening hours.
  • Subsequently, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre was forced to restrict the supply of electricity to industry and businesses from 18:00 to 23:00.
  • Following Russia’s large-scale attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine on 8 May, the loss of power generation is quite significant – energy imports from Europe are not able to fully compensate for the deficit in the power system.

