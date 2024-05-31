All Sections
Zelenskyy doesn't yet know whether Ukraine's partners will limit F-16 strikes on Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 31 May 2024, 15:22
Zelenskyy doesn't yet know whether Ukraine's partners will limit F-16 strikes on Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine currently has no information on whether its partners will impose any restrictions on the use of F-16 fighter jets for strikes on Russian territory.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Stockholm on Friday after the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president noted that as yet he does not know the details of how the Ukrainian military will be able to use the F-16 fighter jets donated by Western partners.

Quote: "The good news is that we will have them, and we will have some of them this year. Are they enough? No. Will there be too many? No. There won’t be enough to achieve parity in the sky with the Russians.

I don't know whether there will be any restrictions on using these aircraft in Russian skies. We’ll see. I think the use of any Western weapons on Russian territory is a matter of time.’

Background: Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has announced that Ukraine will be allowed to use Danish-supplied F-16 fighter jets to strike military targets inside Russia.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has recently stated that Ukraine will be able to use the F-16 fighter jets donated by his country on Ukraine’s territory.

The British newspaper The Evening Standard reported on 10 May, citing a "high-ranking military source", that Ukraine would receive the first F-16 fighter jets "within weeks".

Subjects: fighter jetsZelenskyy
fighter jets
Zelenskyy inspected F-16s Belgium will provide to Ukraine
Sweden asked to delay delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
Belgium to supply 30 F-16s to Ukraine by 2028
