Zelenskyy says he has received confirmation of limited permission to use US-supplied weapons on Russian territory

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 31 May 2024, 14:59
Zelenskyy says he has received confirmation of limited permission to use US-supplied weapons on Russian territory
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that on the morning of 31 May, he received confirmation from the military authorising limited strikes on Russian territory with US-supplied weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Sweden, in response to a question from a Reuters journalist

Quote: "We have had a message from the American side. Early this morning (31 May), I received this message from my military."

Details: Zelenskyy said he could not disclose details but wanted to "see what will happen in practice" after receiving the authorisation.

"But what I see, in any case, is a step forward towards this goal that we discussed earlier, to enable us to protect our people who live in settlements near the border," the president said.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhii Nykyforov has confirmed that the US has authorised the limited use of its weapons to strike Russian territory.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has asked the allies to review the constraints on Ukraine using Western weaponry against the Russian Federation amid border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Some European states have already openly stated that they support this position.

