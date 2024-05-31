Zelenskyy says he has received confirmation of limited permission to use US-supplied weapons on Russian territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that on the morning of 31 May, he received confirmation from the military authorising limited strikes on Russian territory with US-supplied weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Sweden, in response to a question from a Reuters journalist

Quote: "We have had a message from the American side. Early this morning (31 May), I received this message from my military."

Details: Zelenskyy said he could not disclose details but wanted to "see what will happen in practice" after receiving the authorisation.

"But what I see, in any case, is a step forward towards this goal that we discussed earlier, to enable us to protect our people who live in settlements near the border," the president said.

Background:

Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhii Nykyforov has confirmed that the US has authorised the limited use of its weapons to strike Russian territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has asked the allies to review the constraints on Ukraine using Western weaponry against the Russian Federation amid border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

Some European states have already openly stated that they support this position.

