Situation is tense on Pokrovsk front as largest number of attacks occurs there – Ukraine's General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 10 June 2024, 00:48
A tank. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The largest number of Russian attacks have occurred on the Pokrovsk front over the past day. Ukraine’s General Staff has described the situation as tense.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 9 June

Quote: "On the Pokrovsk front, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 27 times near Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka. Eighteen attacks were repelled and nine are still ongoing. The situation is tense. 

[Ukraine’s] defence forces are holding their positions, taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory."

"Since the beginning of the past day, 73 combat clashes have occurred. The Russian invaders have launched three missile strikes using three missiles, 53 airstrikes using 69 guided bombs and 529 attacks by kamikaze drones. The Russians also fired 2,888 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas with various types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat clashes occurred, without success for the Russians. The Russians tried  to attack Ukrainian units near the settlements of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and to the west of Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the situation has not changed significantly. Russian assault actions were unsuccessful. The situation is under control. Two Russian attacks are ongoing near the settlements of Pishchane and Hrekivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Vyimka.

There were nine combat clashes on the Kramatorsk front. The Russians were most active near the town of Ivanivske, but all attempts to improve their position were unsuccessful.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near the settlements of Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka. Seven attacks were repelled. A clash is ongoing near Krasnohorivka. According to the General Staff, the situation is under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the situation has not changed significantly. Throughout the day, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to push back Ukrainian defenders from occupied positions near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Krynky four times. Ukraine’s defence forces have not lost any positions or territories.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the remaining fronts. 

In addition, Ukraine's Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, one air defence system, two artillery systems, radar stations and an ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians.

