Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones and air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 10 June 2024, 05:58
Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked six hromadas in Sumy Oblast 18 times over the past day, using FPV drones, air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 65 explosions were recorded. 

The Russians attacked Yunakivka, Mykolaivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Velyka Pysarivka hromadas.

The Russians conducted artillery shelling (nine explosions) in Yunakivka hromada.

Mykolaivka hromada was attacked by an FPV drone and artillery (eight explosions).

The Russians attacked Khotin hromada with mortars, artillery and a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade from a UAV (24 explosions).

Artillery and mortar fire and a FPV drone attack (10 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians launched two air-dropped mines on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada.

VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropping from UAVs, mortar fire and a FPV drone attack (12 explosions) were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
