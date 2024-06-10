Russians deploy barrier units of Kadyrovites in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces have set up barrier units of Kadyrovites [pro-Russian Chechen forces led by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov – ed.] on the border with Kharkiv Oblast to prevent Russians from fleeing the territory of Ukraine. [Barrier units, also known as anti-retreat forces, are deployed to prevent retreat or desertion among their own forces. They are positioned behind the battlefield to enforce discipline and ensure that soldiers remain engaged in combat – ed.]

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There is information that they will deploy these units (of Kadyrovites – ed.) to support the regrouping of their troops.

The enemy is using the tactic of deploying barrier units, including the personnel of the Akhmat unit [loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov]. Of course, they will be deployed somewhere on the border or near the border with the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

After all, the enemy’s forces there have suffered losses and are defeated, so in support of its actions, the enemy is forced to manoeuvre reserves, move units near the line of our state border and replenish its forces and means at the expense of reserves from the Russian airborne troops and the 11th and 44th Army Corps of the Russian Federation."

Background:

On 9 June, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed the seizure of the village of Ryzhivka (Sumy Oblast) by the Akhmat unit. Local authorities denied these claims.

On 8 June, Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz Commander Apty Alaudinov said that the Russian authorities had decided to move Akhmat units to Kharkiv Oblast in late May 2024.

