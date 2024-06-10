All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russian "propaganda operation" occurred in Ryzhivka, Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 10 June 2024, 12:01
Zelenskyy: Russian propaganda operation occurred in Ryzhivka, Sumy Oblast
Screenshot: Deep State

The village of Ryzhivka (Sumy Oblast), which Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed was captured on 9 June and released a video allegedly taken in the settlement, is under the control of Ukrainian forces. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Yurii Zarko, Head of Bilopillia hromada, on the air of Radio Liberty; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian forces were in control of the situation in Sumy Oblast. The Russians are using sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs), but they are being detected and destroyed.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As for the village of Ryzhivka, the invaders attempted to carry out a propaganda operation there. As of this morning, the Russian flag in the village has been destroyed, and there is no invaders' presence."

Details: According to Zarko, there are no such buildings in Ryzhivka as those shown in the photos and videos posted by Russian authorities. Zarko further added that the village is located on the front line; therefore, it is "quite possible" that Russian SRGs could infiltrate it.

Quote from Zarko: "You could say that it's a grey area. Because there, you know, one house can be half in Ukraine and half in Russia. The distance to the state border is extremely close. That is, it can be directly called a line of contact [between Ukrainian and Russian forces]. Therefore, we understand that such issues as infiltration by the SRGs are quite possible. It happens from time to time. Moreover, given the geographical location, where there are forests and a river, the work of these SRGs is a little bit easier. The footage we have seen does not correspond to reality, in the sense that there are no such specific buildings, and there is no such river as we saw in the photos on social media."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones and air-dropped mines
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 26 times over past 24 hours
Russians attacks Sumy Oblast 14 times on 7 June
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: