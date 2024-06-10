Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, killing 1 person and injuring 2 more
Monday, 10 June 2024, 13:18
On the morning of 10 June, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the Derhachi hromada; as a result of the attack, one person was killed and two were injured (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At 09:30, the invaders hit the Derhachi hromada. One civilian was killed and two injured."
Details: Early reports say the Russians attacked the hromada with guided aerial bombs.
