Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, killing 1 person and injuring 2 more

On the morning of 10 June, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the Derhachi hromada; as a result of the attack, one person was killed and two were injured (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At 09:30, the invaders hit the Derhachi hromada. One civilian was killed and two injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Early reports say the Russians attacked the hromada with guided aerial bombs.

Support UP or become our patron!