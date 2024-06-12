All Sections
US officially says it will sign security agreement with Ukraine on 13 June

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 12 June 2024, 18:55
Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser. Stock photo: Getty Images

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, has confirmed that Kyiv and Washington will sign a bilateral security agreement on Thursday, 13 June. 

Source: Sullivan at a press briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sullivan confirmed that US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy on Thursday.

Quote: "Following that meeting, the leaders will sign a bilateral security agreement, making clear that our support will last long into the future and pledging continued cooperation, particularly in the defence and security space," he added. 

According to Biden’s adviser, the security agreement intends to reaffirm support for Ukraine and includes terms that would help Ukraine develop its military forces.

"By signing this, we would also be sending Russia a signal of our resolve. If Vladimir Putin thinks he can outlast the coalition supporting Ukraine, he’s wrong," Sullivan asserted. 

Last week, the White House confirmed a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Italy.

CNN was the first to report that Kyiv and Washington would sign a security treaty on 13 June, and provided the specifics of the agreement.

Subjects: USAUkrainesecurity guarantees
