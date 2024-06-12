US and Ukraine to sign security agreement on 13 June

The United States and Ukraine are set to sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy on Thursday 13 June. The agreement, like previous similar agreements, will not entail ratification.

Source: CNN with reference to informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to CNN, the security agreement will require the US to continue training Ukraine's armed forces for ten years, extend cooperation in the development of weapons and military equipment, continue to offer military aid, and strengthen intelligence sharing.

Within the terms of the agreement, the United States promises to hold consultations with Ukraine immediately following Russia's attack in the future to consider next steps. As with earlier accords, there will be no mutual defence commitments, such as NATO's collective security clause.

According to CNN sources, the US-Ukraine security agreement would not include specific monetary promises to bolster Ukraine's defence efforts.

At the same time, the annexe to the agreement will detail how the Joe Biden administration intends to cooperate with the US Congress to satisfy security commitments, particularly long-term funding for Ukraine's defence.

CNN sources also stated that the US-Ukraine security agreement will be a so-called executive agreement that does not require ratification and is "not necessarily binding for any future presidents."

Last week, the White House confirmed a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Italy.

Prior to this, the media reported that leaders would sign a bilateral security agreement during the meeting.

