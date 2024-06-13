Russians attack on 10 fronts, fighting continues near number of settlements – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers fire at the Russians. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians have carried out attacks along the entire line of contact over the past 24 hours, with a total of 108 combat clashes taking place. Fighting continues near a number of settlements, and the situation is the most intense on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 12 June

Quote from the General Staff: "The situation in the combat areas is difficult, but is being controlled by the Ukrainian defence forces.

Over the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using ten missiles and 34 airstrikes using 48 aerial bombs. They deployed 513 kamikaze drones. They also fired on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons 2,874 times."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat clashes took place. The Russians tried to approach Ukrainian positions in the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Tykhe, but were unsuccessful.

The number of combat clashes on the Kupiansk front increased to 13 over the past 24 hours. The Russians conducted active offensive operations in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane and Miasozharivka. Nine of those attacks were unsuccessful, and fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Miasozharivka. The situation is under control.

"According to early reports, the enemy lost 31 people on the Kupiansk front in terms of killed and wounded, as well as two vehicles," the statement said.

On the Lyman front, there were 10 combat clashes. The Russians attacked in the vicinities of Druzheliubivka, Terny, Nevske and Serebrianka Forest. A total of nine attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders. A battle near Druzheliubivka is still ongoing.

The situation has not undergone significant change on the Siversk front. Four assault operations in the areas of Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, and Verkhniokamianske by the Russians ended in failure.

The situation on the Siversk front is tense. The Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian defenders from their defensive positions 14 times by assault operations. Fighting continues in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 attempts by Russian forces to advance near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka failed. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian defenders.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains the most intense. The Russians keep trying to cut into the Ukrainian defensive lines in the vicinities of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske and Novoselivka Persha.

"The situation has escalated, and the fighting continues. Russian occupiers are suffering losses. According to early reports, the aggressor has lost more than 180 people in terms of killed and wounded over the past day. Our defenders destroyed three howitzers and five vehicles. In addition, one tank, three howitzers and a vehicle belonging to the enemy were damaged," the General Staff stressed.

On the Kurakhove front, the number of Russian attacks increased to 11. The Russians tried to force the units of the defence forces out of their positions in the areas of Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where the Russians are most active.

On the Vremivka front, five Russian assaults near Vodiane and Urozhaine were unsuccessful.

The situation on the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts remained without significant changes. In total, since the beginning of the day, the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Krynky five times. The General Staff emphasised that no positions and territories were lost.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other fronts.

"Ukraine’s Air Force and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck three enemy air defence systems, an artillery system and an area where personnel and military equipment were concentrated," the General Staff summed up.

