All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK to announce over $300 million in aid for Ukraine at G7 Summit

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 June 2024, 03:28
UK to announce over $300 million in aid for Ukraine at G7 Summit
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Facebook

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a £242 million (approximately US$309 million) aid package for Ukraine at the G7 summit in Italy.

Source: UK government website

Quote from the message: "At the Summit, the Prime Minister will announce up to £242 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine, to support immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs, and lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery and reconstruction."

Advertisement:

Details: The government emphasised that this funding demonstrates "the UK’s continued international solidarity with Ukraine, and our flexibility in responding to immediate needs created by Russian aggression".

In particular, the UK government highlighted that "critical energy infrastructure, for example, has suffered from an intense Russian missile and bombing campaign over the past few months".

The press release stressed that the prime minister’s priority at the summit will be working with partners to agree on ways to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

It was noted that the total value of assets located in G7 jurisdictions amounts to US$285 billion.

In addition, it was reported that the UK had become the first country to introduce legislation allowing sanctions to remain in place until Russia pays for the destruction it has caused.

Quote from Sunak: "We must be decisive and creative in our efforts to support Ukraine and end Putin’s illegal war at this critical moment. The UK remains at the forefront of the international response as we have been from the outset. We must move from 'as long as it takes' to 'whatever it takes' if we are to end this illegal war."

Details: The government press service reiterated that the UK has allocated nearly £12.7 billion (US$16.2 billion) for military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine and has often been the first to provide critically needed lethal aid – from Challenger 2 tanks to Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the leaders of the G7 countries meeting on 13-14 June in the Italian province of Apulia would discuss support for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for the full-scale aggression it has unleashed against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
UK
Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi completes preparation for work in UK
UK Defence Intelligence analysed Ukraine's attack on Russian ferry crossing in Kerch
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: