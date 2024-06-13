UK to announce over $300 million in aid for Ukraine at G7 Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a £242 million (approximately US$309 million) aid package for Ukraine at the G7 summit in Italy.

Source: UK government website

Quote from the message: "At the Summit, the Prime Minister will announce up to £242 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine, to support immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs, and lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery and reconstruction."

Details: The government emphasised that this funding demonstrates "the UK’s continued international solidarity with Ukraine, and our flexibility in responding to immediate needs created by Russian aggression".

In particular, the UK government highlighted that "critical energy infrastructure, for example, has suffered from an intense Russian missile and bombing campaign over the past few months".

The press release stressed that the prime minister’s priority at the summit will be working with partners to agree on ways to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

It was noted that the total value of assets located in G7 jurisdictions amounts to US$285 billion.

In addition, it was reported that the UK had become the first country to introduce legislation allowing sanctions to remain in place until Russia pays for the destruction it has caused.

Quote from Sunak: "We must be decisive and creative in our efforts to support Ukraine and end Putin’s illegal war at this critical moment. The UK remains at the forefront of the international response as we have been from the outset. We must move from 'as long as it takes' to 'whatever it takes' if we are to end this illegal war."

Details: The government press service reiterated that the UK has allocated nearly £12.7 billion (US$16.2 billion) for military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine and has often been the first to provide critically needed lethal aid – from Challenger 2 tanks to Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the leaders of the G7 countries meeting on 13-14 June in the Italian province of Apulia would discuss support for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for the full-scale aggression it has unleashed against Ukraine.

