UK Defence Intelligence analysed Ukraine's attack on Russian ferry crossing in Kerch

Mariya YemetsThursday, 6 June 2024, 16:37
UK Defence Intelligence analysed Ukraine's attack on Russian ferry crossing in Kerch
Crimean Bridge. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Ukrainian strikes on a Russian ferry crossing near Kerch, occupied Crimea have greatly hindered their logistics, especially military ones, writes UK Defence Intelligence.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 6 June on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The assessment notes that Ukraine has attacked and disabled two Russian ferry crossings at Kerch on 29 May (30 May Ukrainian time).

Quote: "These rail ferries almost certainly provided the primary means of rail transportation for Russian fuel and ammunition train loads to Crimea due to stringent security measures employed on the Kerch Bridge," the review said.

According to UK Defence Intelligence analysts, this strike most certainly resulted in temporary disruptions to the Russian forces’ logistics and might have even had an impact on gasoline supply in Crimea.

"Russia will almost certainly be forced to replace the rail ferry service as soon as possible, likely impacting its wider maritime logistics operations, or risk relaxing its procedures by using the rail bridge to transit fuel and explosive stores. The Ukrainian strike on the ferry crossings and a subsequent attack on a nearby fuel depot, highlights again the vulnerability of the Strait to Ukrainian interdiction, despite Russia's significant investment in security and air defence," the UK Defence Ministry said.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, reported that so far there is no information that the Russians in Crimea resumed the operation of the ferry crossing in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch.

The situation at the Donbas front was covered in one of UK Defence Intelligence's earlier reviews.

