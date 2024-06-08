Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi completes preparation for work in UK

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, has almost completed preparations for the beginning of his diplomatic work in the United Kingdom.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: "This process is approaching its finish line," Kuleba said in response to the question of when the new ambassador will start working in London.

Advertisement:

Kuleba said he "understands the heightened interest" in this matter.

Quote: "But I would remind [everyone] that all ambassadors are evaluated equally: on their results.

So I wish our new ambassador to the UK success and results in his diplomatic work for our state."

Advertisement:

More on this story: An army without Zaluzhnyi: Who is General Syrskyi, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief?

Background:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review military tactics and prevent stagnation at the front was one of the reasons why Valerii Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed as commander-in-chief.

On 7 March, Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sent a corresponding request to the UK.

On 9 March, it was reported that General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala, former Chief of the General Staff, had been released from military duty for health reasons.

Support UP or become our patron!