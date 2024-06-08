All Sections
Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi completes preparation for work in UK

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 10:07
Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi completes preparation for work in UK
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Facebook

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, has almost completed preparations for the beginning of his diplomatic work in the United Kingdom.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: "This process is approaching its finish line," Kuleba said in response to the question of when the new ambassador will start working in London.

Kuleba said he "understands the heightened interest" in this matter.

Quote: "But I would remind [everyone] that all ambassadors are evaluated equally: on their results. 

So I wish our new ambassador to the UK success and results in his diplomatic work for our state."

More on this story: An army without Zaluzhnyi: Who is General Syrskyi, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief? 

Background

