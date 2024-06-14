All Sections
Ukraine prepares to sign security agreements with 10 more countries – Zelenskyy

Mariya Yemets, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 14 June 2024, 09:39
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo

Ukraine is negotiating bilateral security agreements with ten other countries.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs statement published by the Office of the President; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he is very pleased with the agreements with the United States and Japan signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on Thursday. He reiterated that Ukraine now has bilateral security agreements with all G7 members following the Group’s declaration on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Quote: "In total, 17 agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing ten more for signing," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Subjects: Ukrainesecurity guaranteesworldZelenskyy
Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian attack on Ukraine
Zelenskyy's office releases full text of security agreement with US
G7 agreed on US$50 billion for Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – Italian PM
