Ukraine prepares to sign security agreements with 10 more countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is negotiating bilateral security agreements with ten other countries.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs statement published by the Office of the President; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he is very pleased with the agreements with the United States and Japan signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on Thursday. He reiterated that Ukraine now has bilateral security agreements with all G7 members following the Group’s declaration on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Quote: "In total, 17 agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing ten more for signing," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the United States contains provisions for the supply of Patriot air defence systems and F-16 jets.

Zelenskyy also said that the agreement signed with the US would be submitted to Congress and thus would be legally binding.

