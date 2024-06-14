All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with Indian PM to discuss development of relations and trade expansion – video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 June 2024, 15:57
Zelenskyy meets with Indian PM to discuss development of relations and trade expansion – video
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Office of the President

During his working visit to Italy to participate in the Group of Seven summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "We discussed the development of bilateral relations and trade, in particular in the context of the Black Sea export corridor functioning. We explored the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new technologies in agriculture." 

Details: The parties also talked about the preparation of the Global Peace Summit and the summit's agenda. Zelenskyy also thanked Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the summit.

Subjects: ZelenskyyIndia
