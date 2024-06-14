Ukraine liberates 14 more Ukrainian children from Russia and temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine has liberated 14 more Ukrainian children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Save Ukraine charity organisation

Details: It is noted that two of the rescued children had been deprived of parental care. The Save Ukraine team has brought back home 373 children who had been deported by Russia or living under occupation.

"The stories we hear from these children are always heartbreaking. Teenage girls Alisa and Milana told us that Russian tanks fired on their homes. They and their families were forced to hide for a long time and even sleep in damp basements. In front of the children, Russian secret services conducted searches, interrogated their parents, humiliated and threatened them in every possible way for not having Russian papers."

Україна повернула ще 14 дітей з Росії й тимчасово окупованих територій



Відео: Save Ukraine pic.twitter.com/abA8EjV6ym — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) June 14, 2024

