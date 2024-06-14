All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Satellite images show airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast after nighttime attack

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 June 2024, 18:59
Satellite images show airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast after nighttime attack
Stock photo: Getty Imаges

American OSINT analyst Brady Africk has released satellite images of the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast before and after the attack on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: OSINT analyst Brady Afrik on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The aftermath of Ukraine's recent strike on Morozovsk air base in Russia is visible in new satellite imagery."

Advertisement:

Details: Afrik noted that the last time Ukraine struck the Morozovsk air base was in April 2014.

Advertisement:

Background: Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian air defence units had supposedly intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 13-14 June.

Russian Telegram channels wrote that residents of the Russian city of Morozovsk (Rostov Oblast) reported explosions at night. A fire broke out in the city. Telegram-based news outlet Astra noted that Morozovsk is home to a military airfield. The last time it was attacked was on 5 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaairfield
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Russia
G7 prepares new measures against Russian shadow fleet – Bloomberg
One in ten convicts returning to Russia's Stavropol Krai after fighting in Ukraine goes back to prison
Putin in no position to dictate what Ukraine must do to bring about peace – US Secretary of Defense
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: