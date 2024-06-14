Satellite images show airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast after nighttime attack

American OSINT analyst Brady Africk has released satellite images of the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast before and after the attack on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: OSINT analyst Brady Afrik on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The aftermath of Ukraine's recent strike on Morozovsk air base in Russia is visible in new satellite imagery."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of Ukraine's recent strike on Morozovsk air base in Russia is visible in new satellite imagery.



The base was last struck by Ukraine earlier this year in April. pic.twitter.com/Rccg95iIGj — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) June 14, 2024

Details: Afrik noted that the last time Ukraine struck the Morozovsk air base was in April 2014.

Advertisement:

Background: Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian air defence units had supposedly intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 13-14 June.

Russian Telegram channels wrote that residents of the Russian city of Morozovsk (Rostov Oblast) reported explosions at night. A fire broke out in the city. Telegram-based news outlet Astra noted that Morozovsk is home to a military airfield. The last time it was attacked was on 5 April.

Support UP or become our patron!