Russians report large-scale drone attack: 87 drones supposedly downed over Russia and Crimea – photo

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that the country's air defence forces supposedly intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov Oblast; Russian Telegram channels

Details: It is reported that 70 drones were supposedly destroyed over the territory of Russia’s Rostov Oblast; six over Voronezh Oblast; six over Kursk Oblast; two over Belgorod Oblast; two over Volgograd Oblast and another one over the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Russian Telegram channels reported that residents of the town of Morozovsk, Rostov Oblast, reported explosions at night. In addition, a fire broke out in the city. The Astra Telegram channel pointed out that there was a military airfield in Morozovsk, which was attacked on 5 April.

Fire in Morozovsk. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Golubev said that several settlements in the Morozovsk district were cut off from the power grid as a result of the UAV attack.

Background: Earlier, Alexander Gusev, the governor of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, said that drones supposedly attacked an oil depot at night and that it was "slightly" damaged.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!