Ukrainian drones attack military airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast en masse – video

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 5 April 2024, 01:46
Screenshot: video

Ukrainian drones attacked the Morozovsk military airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 4-5 April. 

Source: Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast; local news outlets on Telegram

Details: Witnesses reported numerous drones and counted more than 60 explosions. Several districts have beet cut off from the power grid after it.

Golubev confirmed a "large-scale attack" in the Morozovsk district. He said that the Russian air defence units were repelling the attack. 

Update: According to Golubev's early reports, the air defence network destroyed more than 40 targets in Morozovsk district.

Golubev also said that a power substation was damaged and power supply was being restored.

For reference:

Morozovsk is a military airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, located 3 kilometres southwest of the city of Morozovsk. The airfield is a base of the 559th Guards Bomber Regiment of the 1st Guards Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Air Force (military unit No.75392 of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation). Frontline bombers Su-24, Su-24M are Su-34 are stationed at the airfield.

Background:

In December, drones attempted to attack the military airfield in Morozovsk, where frontline aircraft were stationed.

