Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner calls Russian request to facilitate PoW exchange a provocation

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 June 2024, 20:56
Stock photo: Dmytro Lubinets on social media

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, has described Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova's address before the Peace Summit, in which she requests cooperation in swapping prisoners, as a provocation.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Details: On the evening of 14 June, Moskalkova released a list of 430 Ukrainian personnel who "are ready to return home in the near future if the Ukrainian side agrees to take them in exchange for Russian servicemen".

She asked Lubinets to "assist in activating the Russian-Ukrainian exchange processes" so that Russian PoWs might be speedily returned to the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian commissioner responded saying he was startled by the disclosure, as letters from Russian PoWs had been handed over that same day, when the parties corresponded. However, Russia made no requests for the repatriation of its soldiers during the conversation on 14 June.

Quote: "Therefore, I consider such announcements of the Russian side on the eve of the Peace Summit to be nothing more than a provocation."

Details: Lubinets also stressed that Kyiv is ready to take all its soldiers, in particular in an all-for-all format.

Subjects: Human Rights Commissionerprisoners
