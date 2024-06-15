All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU leadership welcomes Ukraine and Moldova on another step towards EU membership

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 15 June 2024, 12:51
EU leadership welcomes Ukraine and Moldova on another step towards EU membership
Flags of Ukraine and the European Union. Stock photo: Getty Images

The heads of key institutions of the European Union have welcomed the decision to approve the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova and promised to support these countries on the way to EU membership. 

Source: European Pravda 

Details: Charles Michel, President of the European Council, welcomed the agreement in principle on the negotiating framework for negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Look forward to the first intergovernmental conferences with both. We keep our promises and we will support you along the way to membership," Charles Michel stated.

Advertisement:

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, also joined the celebration. 

Quote: "I welcome this important step. The European Parliament will keep working closely with both countries towards accession," Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter (X). 

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, called the decision "a huge step forward in your journey towards the EU." 

Quote: "The European Commission will stand by your side every step of the way," Ursula von der Leyen added. 

Background:

  • On the eve, the permanent representatives of the EU member states, in principle, approved the negotiation framework for negotiations on Ukraine's and Moldova's accession.
  • The decision of the EU ambassadors means that, as planned, an intergovernmental conference will be held on 25 June, which will officially start negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.
  • Hungary, at the level of permanent representatives, blocked a decision about "insufficient progress made by Ukraine on national minorities". But after assurances that its demands would be present in the negotiation framework, Hungary lifted the veto.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUEuropean integrationUkraineMoldova
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
EU
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
Germany once again hampers development of new sanctions package against Russia
EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: