EU leadership welcomes Ukraine and Moldova on another step towards EU membership

The heads of key institutions of the European Union have welcomed the decision to approve the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova and promised to support these countries on the way to EU membership.

Details: Charles Michel, President of the European Council, welcomed the agreement in principle on the negotiating framework for negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession.

Quote: "Look forward to the first intergovernmental conferences with both. We keep our promises and we will support you along the way to membership," Charles Michel stated.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, also joined the celebration.

Quote: "I welcome this important step. The European Parliament will keep working closely with both countries towards accession," Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter (X).

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, called the decision "a huge step forward in your journey towards the EU."

Quote: "The European Commission will stand by your side every step of the way," Ursula von der Leyen added.

Background:

On the eve, the permanent representatives of the EU member states, in principle, approved the negotiation framework for negotiations on Ukraine's and Moldova's accession.

The decision of the EU ambassadors means that, as planned, an intergovernmental conference will be held on 25 June, which will officially start negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

Hungary, at the level of permanent representatives, blocked a decision about "insufficient progress made by Ukraine on national minorities". But after assurances that its demands would be present in the negotiation framework, Hungary lifted the veto.

