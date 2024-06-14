Germany once again hampers development of new sanctions package against Russia

German opposition prevented European Union members from agreeing on another package of sanctions against Russia, including its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, on 14 June.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty journalist, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: At an ambassadors’ meeting on Friday, Germany expressed concern about increasing measures requiring EU companies to verify that their customers do not trade sanctioned goods with Russia.

In particular, Berlin believes that extending the rules to non-dual-use products such as chemicals and metalworking equipment will harm German small businesses.

According to Politico, Germany and France have jointly opposed the prohibition on exporting luxury cars to Belarus, which has served as a "transit point" for Russian oligarchs to buy them despite the sanctions.

According to one EU diplomat, the European Commission trying to persuade Germany to withdraw its veto.

The Belgian Presidency of the EU Council attempted to obtain an agreement on a sanctions package for the G7 summit in Italy, but failed.

The European Commission sent EU countries a draft proposal for the fourteenth package of sanctions against Russia. The proposal includes restrictions on several LNG projects and a ban on the trans-shipment of Russian LNG at European ports.

