Russian strike on Kharkiv causes damage

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 00:12
Kharkiv. Stock photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on the late evening of 16 June, and the mayor said it was an aerial bomb strike.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "An explosion was heard in Kharkiv.

Information on the location of the aerial bomb strike is being confirmed – whether it is a suburb or the outskirts of Kharkiv."

Update: Later, Syniehubov said that at 23:50, the Russians struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

The strike damaged one of the buildings of a recreation centre.

"There was no information on casualties," Syniehubov added.

Later, Terekhov said that the strike on Kharkiv hit a children's recreation centre in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. One of the buildings was destroyed.

Kharkiv
