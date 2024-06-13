Fewer S-300 attacks recorded in Kharkiv

Kharkiv after one of Russian S-300 missile attack. Stock photo: Kharkiv City Administration

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration has recorded fewer attacks on the city of Kharkiv from Russian S-300 systems.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Syniehubov: "The fact that [the S-300s] are being used less is unequivocal. All Kharkiv residents feel it.

The enemy used to strike with S-300s every night and day, but we now state that such attacks have become much less frequent.

However, the threat remains."

Background: According to ISW reports, Kostiantyn Nemichev, the founder of the Kraken Special Unit, confirmed on 12 June that Ukrainian forces used HIMARS to destroy four Russian S-300 systems in Belgorod Oblast.

As reported, this action led to the deployment of Russian air defence assets from Crimea to Belgorod Oblast in early June 2024, resulting in decreased Russian air defence coverage around Crimea.

