Ambulance crew comes under fire in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukraine's Health Ministry

The ambulance crew came under fire when they arrived on a call to a 17-year-old girl in Kharkiv Oblast. A pregnant woman, a child and a man were injured in the attack.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The Russians reportedly struck when medics arrived on a call to a 17-year-old girl. At the time of the attack, the ambulance workers were conducting an examination indoors, so they were able to protect themselves, the ministry said.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Quote: "Unfortunately, there were some civilian casualties. A pregnant woman, a child and a man were injured.

Despite the significant damage to the ambulance car, the medics were able to evacuate the people affected by the attack, and they are now being provided with all the necessary assistance."

