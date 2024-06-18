All Sections
Putin writes article before visiting North Korea, complaining about strikes on Russia and wanting "democracy"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOTuesday, 18 June 2024, 01:28
Putin writes article before visiting North Korea, complaining about strikes on Russia and wanting democracy
Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

On the eve of his visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea), Russian leader Vladimir Putin has published an article in which he praised North Korea for its "firm support" of the Russians in the war against Ukraine and said he was ready to work closely with North Korea "to make international relations more democratic and stable".

Source: Putin's article in Rodong Sinmun, a North Korean newspaper, posted on the Kremlin's website

Details: Putin said that Russia "highly appreciates the DPRK's firm support" for the war against Ukraine and its solidarity with Russia on key international issues.

The Russian ruler reiterated his usual narrative that the United States is "doing everything to prolong and reignite" the war in Ukraine and supposedly rejects all "attempts to peacefully resolve the situation", while Russia supposedly "has been and will be open to equal dialogue on all the most difficult issues".

He also accused Russia's "opponents" of "allowing and actually pushing the use of modern Western weapons and equipment to strike Russian territory". At the same time, Putin said that such strikes are often supposedly carried out "against peaceful targets".

Putin said that Russia would support the DPRK and was ready "for close cooperation to make international relations more democratic and stable".

To this end, it is planned, in particular, "to build an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia".

Background: The Kremlin officially announced that Putin would visit North Korea on 18-19 June and Vietnam on 19-20 June.

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, said that the United States was concerned about the deepening of relations between Russia and North Korea amid Putin's visit to Pyongyang.

