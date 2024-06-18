Italy plans to supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles – Italian media outlet

Italy is planning to supply Ukraine with a batch of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.

Source: Italian media outlet Fatto Quotidiano, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The missiles will be supplied as part of the 9th aid package, which is expected to be allocated at the end of June.

The Ministry of Defence of Italy has not commented on this information yet.

Rome plans to supply Ukraine with a Samp/T air defence system within the same package, as reported by Antonio Tajani, Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister, at the beginning of June.

Tajani confirmed that the Italian government was preparing one more military aid package, the contents of which, like before, would be confidential.

Ukraine received the first SAMP/T system, also known as MAMBA, in 2023. This Franco-Italian system is able to track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at the same time.

Earlier the media reported that Italy can adopt the new military aid package with an air defence system following the G7 summit in the middle of June.

