Two people wounded in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 June 2024, 18:57
Photo: Serhii Lysak

On 18 June, the Russian army struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring an individual. It was also reported that a Russian Shahed drone had left people wounded in the Dnipro district during a night attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: Local authorities said that the Russian army attacked the hromadas of Nikopol, Myriv, Pokrovsk and Marhanets (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.). A 37-year-old man sustained injuries. He was sent to the hospital with shrapnel wounds, in moderately grave condition. 

A fire sprang out at the scene of the attacks, but it was swiftly extinguished. A car and a residential apartment building were both damaged.

The early shelling of Nikopol resulted in 14 private houses suffering damage, a household building being destroyed, and four more buildings being wrecked. Two greenhouses, a garage, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak
 
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Quote: "A 74-year-old man turned to doctors after being injured in a Shahed night attack on the Dnipro district. The victim was provided with medical assistance, he will recover at home."

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
