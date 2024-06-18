All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Street fighting going on around clock in Vovchansk – Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 June 2024, 22:28
Street fighting going on around clock in Vovchansk – Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the contact line along the Vovcha River has been secured in Vovchansk the same way as the previous week. Street fighting continues around the clock in the city.

Source: Syniehubov, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "Street fighting is going on around the clock. Our soldiers are focused on the utmost destruction of enemy manpower and military equipment. They are also trying to enhance their tactical position. We are fighting for every street and every house."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that while the offensive in the north continues, the situation on the Kupiansk front has not changed: the Russian pressure persists, and the direction of action remains the same, either.

Syniehubov notes that the Kupiansk front remains a priority for the Russian forces over the offensive in the north of the oblast, but the Russians have not managed to advance there.

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, the contact line has been secured, and the enemy has not been allowed to advance further. But the situation remains tense and challenging. Realising that they need to keep up the pressure, the Russians are forced to bring in reserves from the Sumy [front] and even from Kupiansk front, despite the failure to do so. We are also checking the information that there are also units redeployed from the Kherson front."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian defenders are trying to improve their tactical position near Lyptsi. In addition, the Russians continue to destroy civilian infrastructure and crossings over the Oskil River in order to make the life of civilians as difficult as possible.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
10,000 personnel and 450 weapons: Russians build up a striking fist in Luhansk Oblast – DeepState
Commander of 125th Brigade, which allowed a Russian breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast, resigns from office
Air raids in Kharkiv Oblast last 16 hours a day on average
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: