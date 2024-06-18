Street fighting going on around clock in Vovchansk – Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the contact line along the Vovcha River has been secured in Vovchansk the same way as the previous week. Street fighting continues around the clock in the city.

Source: Syniehubov, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "Street fighting is going on around the clock. Our soldiers are focused on the utmost destruction of enemy manpower and military equipment. They are also trying to enhance their tactical position. We are fighting for every street and every house."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that while the offensive in the north continues, the situation on the Kupiansk front has not changed: the Russian pressure persists, and the direction of action remains the same, either.

Syniehubov notes that the Kupiansk front remains a priority for the Russian forces over the offensive in the north of the oblast, but the Russians have not managed to advance there.

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, the contact line has been secured, and the enemy has not been allowed to advance further. But the situation remains tense and challenging. Realising that they need to keep up the pressure, the Russians are forced to bring in reserves from the Sumy [front] and even from Kupiansk front, despite the failure to do so. We are also checking the information that there are also units redeployed from the Kherson front."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian defenders are trying to improve their tactical position near Lyptsi. In addition, the Russians continue to destroy civilian infrastructure and crossings over the Oskil River in order to make the life of civilians as difficult as possible.

Support UP or become our patron!