Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 19 June 2024, 17:39
Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and the European Union have completed the final round of negotiations on a bilateral security agreement, which they intend to sign soon.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, cited by European Pravda 

Details: The final round of security document discussions was led by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s Security Council, and Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defence, European External Action Service.

Quote: "The negotiating teams of Ukraine and the EU have completed the coordination of the text of the security agreement and agreed to sign it in the near future," the statement said.

According to media reports, EU ambassadors have already reached an agreement on a draft bilateral security pact between Ukraine and the EU, which is expected to be finalised by the end of June.

In the draft agreement, the EU agrees to continue providing military aid to Ukraine, assist it with military training, mine action and defence sector reforms, collaborate in countering hybrid threats and cyber attacks, and assist the Ukrainian government with recovery.

European officials emphasised that the deal is not the same as NATO's collective defence, rather a pledge to supply Ukraine with weapons and other aid to bolster its security and deter any future invasions.

Subjects: EUUkraine
EU
EU proposes 2025 budget with over €15bn for Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea for another year
