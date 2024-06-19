Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile

Russian troops attacked the coastal zone of Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile on the evening of 19 June.

Source: Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa, on Telegram

Details: According to Air Command Pivden (South), the Russians launched a ballistic missile (most likely an Iskander-M) from temporarily occupied Crimea onto the coastal zone of Odesa Oblast in the evening.

Quote: "As a result of the strike, recreational infrastructure was destroyed, and a fire of dry grass in an open area was extinguished.

People were not affected."

