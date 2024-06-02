Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces

The Ground Forces of Ukraine have stated that much of social media content depicting the conflicts between representatives of enlistment offices and Ukrainian citizens was created by Russian psychological operations units.

Source: the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "It is important to understand that much of social media content depicting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, alleged members of enlistment offices and conflicts with them are a product of enemy information operations units.

We receive the information about such footage being shot in the temporarily occupied territory. Its elements are typical: people wearing Ukrainian uniform, together with people in the uniform of the National Police of Ukraine, engage in conflicts with "locals".

Beatings are imitated; the footage shows buses and cars with black licence plates, as well as cars with Ukrainian numbers, registered in different regions. Neutral locations, which are hard to recognise, are used."

Details: The videos are spread in low quality in an attempt to imitate "naturalness".

"Besides imitating conflicts, the videos also link the enlistment offices' employees with alcohol and drug abuse, depicting them in food establishments and together with women. Lately, several such videos have emerged online and gained popularity," the Ground Forces add.

The Ground Forces stress that all similar situations which really occur "are being thoroughly studied, internal inspections are being carried out, and the society is being informed in accordance with the established procedure".

