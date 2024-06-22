All Sections
Russians capture Shumy village and break through to Toretsk – DeepState

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 01:09
Russians capture Shumy village and break through to Toretsk – DeepState
Map: DeepState

The Russians have increased pressure on the city of Toretsk, managing to capture the village of Shumy in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: According to DeepState, the area around the village of Pivnichne has become an extremely hot spot in recent days.

Quote: "The exact reason for the failure of the defence is still unknown. As of the evening of 21 June, the Russians advanced further along the street parallel to the railway. In addition, the enemy occupied the village of Shumy, a pumping station and a spoil tip."

 
The village of Shumy in Donetsk Oblast
Screenshot: DeepState Map

More details: The Russians were also spotted near spoil tip 2. Firefights are ongoing in that area.

DeepState predicted that the Russians will try to develop their tactical success by pulling additional reserves into this area. Their goal is clear: they want to capture Toretsk. 

