Russians hit critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast

The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast on the night of 21-22 June, and a fire broke out there.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kozytskyi noted that firefighters were already working at the scene.

Advertisement:

There is no information about any casualties.

Local authorities promised to report on the extent of the damage later.

Background:

Advertisement:

On the evening of 21 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia.

Ukraine was also bombarded by Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!