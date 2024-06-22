All Sections
Russians hit critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 05:30
Russians hit critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast
Firefighters extinguish a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast on the night of 21-22 June, and a fire broke out there. 

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kozytskyi noted that firefighters were already working at the scene. 

There is no information about any casualties. 

Local authorities promised to report on the extent of the damage later.

Background:

  • On the evening of 21 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia.
  • Ukraine was also bombarded by Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.

Subjects: Lviv Oblastmissile strike
