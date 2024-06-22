Russians hit critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast
Saturday, 22 June 2024, 05:30
The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast on the night of 21-22 June, and a fire broke out there.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Kozytskyi noted that firefighters were already working at the scene.
There is no information about any casualties.
Local authorities promised to report on the extent of the damage later.
Background:
- On the evening of 21 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia.
- Ukraine was also bombarded by Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.
