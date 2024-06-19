Ukrainian air defence downs 5 Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast – photo
Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 06:24
Ukrainian air defence downed all five Russian Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast on the night of 18-19 June.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, with reference to the Air Command Zakhid (West)
Quote: "Air defence units destroyed all five Shahed drones that attacked Lviv Oblast last night.
The Air Command Zakhid (West) reported at 05:55 that during the first nighttime air raid, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 on 19 June, four enemy drones entered the airspace of Lviv Oblast.
During the second air raid, which lasted from 04:27 to 05:24, another Shahed drone tried to attack our oblast.
All of them were shot down by our air defence units."
Background:
- The Russian Shahed drones reached Ukraine’s western oblast on the night of 18-19 June.
- Ukrainian air defence was responding in Lviv Oblast. Later, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that there was a strike in Malekhiv and a security guard, 70, was injured. At the same time, Kozytskyi reported that a man, 47, was wounded.
- Subsequently, air defence was responding near Lviv for the second time that night because of a Russian drone, and a second explosion occurred in Malekhiv.
