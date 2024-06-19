All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence downs 5 Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 19 June 2024, 06:24
Ukrainian air defence downs 5 Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast – photo
Aftermath of a Russian Shahed drone attack on Malekhiv. Photo: Suspilne Lviv

Ukrainian air defence downed all five Russian Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast on the night of 18-19 June.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, with reference to the Air Command Zakhid (West) 

наслідки атаки
Aftermath of a Russian Shahed drone attack on Malekhiv. 
Photo: Suspilne Lviv

Quote: "Air defence units destroyed all five Shahed drones that attacked Lviv Oblast last night.

Advertisement:

The Air Command Zakhid (West) reported at 05:55 that during the first nighttime air raid, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 on 19 June, four enemy drones entered the airspace of Lviv Oblast.

During the second air raid, which lasted from 04:27 to 05:24, another Shahed drone tried to attack our oblast.

All of them were shot down by our air defence units."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The Russian Shahed drones reached Ukraine’s western oblast on the night of 18-19 June.
  • Ukrainian air defence was responding in Lviv Oblast. Later, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that there was a strike in Malekhiv and a security guard, 70, was injured. At the same time, Kozytskyi reported that a man, 47, was wounded.
  • Subsequently, air defence was responding near Lviv for the second time that night because of a Russian drone, and a second explosion occurred in Malekhiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lviv Oblastair defencedrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Lviv Oblast
Another Shahed drone attacks Lviv Oblast, explosion rocks Malekhiv
Shahed drone strike near Lviv: 70-year-old security guard injured – photos
Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones that reached Lviv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: