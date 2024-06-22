All Sections
Firefighters extinguish fire in Lviv Oblast after Russian nighttime attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 June 2024, 10:33
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters have managed to extinguish a fire in Lviv Oblast caused by a Russian nighttime attack on the morning of Saturday, 22 June. 

Source: Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The fire was extinguished after 08:00.

A total of 67 firefighters and 12 fire appliances were involved.

Background:

