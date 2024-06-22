Firefighters extinguish fire in Lviv Oblast after Russian nighttime attack

Firefighters have managed to extinguish a fire in Lviv Oblast caused by a Russian nighttime attack on the morning of Saturday, 22 June.

Source: Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The fire was extinguished after 08:00.

A total of 67 firefighters and 12 fire appliances were involved.

Background:

On the night of 21-22 June, the Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. A fire broke out.

Russia attacked facilities belonging to the power transmission system operator in Ukraine’s southern and western oblasts. Two power engineers were injured in the attack on one of the facilities.

