Shahed drone strike near Lviv: 2 people injured – photos

The village of Malekhiv in Lviv Oblast. Screenshot: Google Maps

Two men aged 47 and 70 have been injured in a Russian drone strike in the village of Malekhiv, Lviv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Aftermath of a drone strike in Malekhiv. Photo: Sadovyi on Telegram

Quote from Sadovyi: "A strike has been recorded in Malekhiv, Lviv hromada. A 70-year-old male guard was injured. He is in a moderate condition and has been hospitalised."

Advertisement:

Details: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a 47-year-old man had been injured during the first Shahed drones night attack in Malekhiv, Lviv Oblast. The man sustained cut wounds. Medical workers provided assistance at the scene. He didn’t require hospitalisation.

At first, it was unclear whether Sadovyi and Kozytskyi were talking about the same person, or whether two people were injured.

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported that two people had been injured: a 47-year-old and a 70-year-old man.

Advertisement:

"Information about another person in Malekhiv affected as a result of the night drone attack in Lviv Oblast has also been officially confirmed. A 70-year-old man has been hospitalised. He was concussed and sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and several gunshot fractures. He is in a moderate condition," Kozytskyi reported.

Aftermath of a drone strike in Malekhiv. Photo: Sadovyi on Telegram

Sadovyi later reported that a multi-storey residential building in Malekhiv had been damaged, with 20 windows broken.

An office building where the guard was injured was also affected.

Aftermath of a drone strike in Malekhiv. Photo: Sadovyi on Telegram

Windows in five buildings in a residential area were broken.

Background: It was reported that air defence systems were responding to Russian Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast on the night of 18-19 June.

Support UP or become our patron!