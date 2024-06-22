Loud explosions rock Donetsk – video

Smoke rising in Donetsk following the explosions. Screenshot: Novyny Donbasu

Explosions were heard and columns of smoke were seen in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in the east of Ukraine on the morning of 22 June.

Source: Novyny Donbasu (Donbas News), a local Telegram channel, citing the Russian-backed head of Donetsk occupation administration; social media

Details: Early on Saturday, 22 June, Russian sources said it was "loud in the city" and that there was a threat of a repeat attack.

Local residents also reported explosions, while Donetsk-based Telegram channels said the city’s Petrovskyi district was struck.

As of now, it is unclear what caused the explosions.

