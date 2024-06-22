All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Loud explosions rock Donetsk – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 June 2024, 13:31
Loud explosions rock Donetsk – video
Smoke rising in Donetsk following the explosions. Screenshot: Novyny Donbasu

Explosions were heard and columns of smoke were seen in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in the east of Ukraine on the morning of 22 June.

Source: Novyny Donbasu (Donbas News), a local Telegram channel, citing the Russian-backed head of Donetsk occupation administration; social media

Details: Early on Saturday, 22 June, Russian sources said it was "loud in the city" and that there was a threat of a repeat attack.

Advertisement:

Local residents also reported explosions, while Donetsk-based Telegram channels said the city’s Petrovskyi district was struck.

As of now, it is unclear what caused the explosions.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetskexplosion
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Donetsk
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
Explosions in Donetsk, media report Russian air defence deployment – video
Losses of Ukrainian farmers in Donetsk Oblast exceed US$126 million since start of full-scale war
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: