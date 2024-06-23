All Sections
Polish President arrives in China to discuss war in Ukraine in particular

Andrii SynyavskyiSunday, 23 June 2024, 13:35
Andrzej Duda at the press conference in Beijing. Screenshot: video by Kancelaria Prezydenta RP on Facebook

Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in China for an official visit, the main topics of which are security, particularly the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, and economic matters.

Source: Office of the President of Poland, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: During a pre-flight briefing, the Polish leader stated that he would offer Chinese leader Xi Jinping a perspective on "the entire security situation in our part of Europe."

Quote: "We have the war in Ukraine, as well as the hybrid attacks by Belarus on the Polish border, where the Belarusian authorities have been consistently driving migrants towards us over the last three years, causing them to try to enter the border illegally," Duda said.

The President of Poland emphasised the importance of this visit for European security. According to him, China has a huge influence on Russia.

"Today, Russia is the aggressor in Ukraine. And this is something I'd like to discuss with President Xi Jinping. In my opinion, it is incredibly crucial to explain our point of view on this problem to him," Duda is convinced.

Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor of Germany, warned the Chinese government about the economic consequences it will suffer if it continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on China to answer for Beijing's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In response, Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called on NATO to "stop shifting blame" and "rather do something practical for the political settlement of the crisis". 

Last week, the Group of Seven (G7) countries said they would continue to take measures against entities in China and other countries that financially support the Russian military machine in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

